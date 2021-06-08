Flying Tigers to Host Independence Day Celebration on June 26

Lakeland, FL - The Lakeland Flying Tigers annual Independence Day Celebration is back for 2021 but with a unique twist. With no home game scheduled on July 4th, the team will hold its patriotic celebration on Saturday, June 26 when the Flying Tigers battle the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees). First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. with gates to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium opening at 4:00 p.m.

The team will be wearing special patriotic red, white and blue jerseys. During the game the Flying Tigers will have holiday themed promotions, music and fun.

The patriotic fireworks spectacular will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m. and is sponsored by The City of Lakeland and Lakeland Electric and will be displayed by Fireworks Displays Unlimited.

Tickets can be purchased at the BayCare Box Office at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium located at 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Advance sale box seat tickets are $10 and reserved seats are $7. Seniors 60 and over, children 12 and under and active military personnel receive a $1.00 discount. Day of game tickets are an additional $3. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for the best seat locations and to avoid lines. Tickets are available by calling the Flying Tigers at (863) 686-8075 or by visiting here.

The Flying Tigers are a Class A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

