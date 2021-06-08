New Marauders Homestand Opens to Full Capactiy

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, begin their next homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Daytona Tortugas, the Low-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

In addition to Wednesday's Bark in the Bark and Thirsty Thursday, the following one-time promotions will take place at LECOM Park this weekend:

PRIDE NIGHT (FRIDAY, JUNE 11) -- The Marauders are partnering with numerous organizations to celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ community. Marauders players will share messages of support for the LGBTQ+ community on the LECOM Park video board throughout the game. Fans 21 and over can also enjoy Happy Hour drink specials from 5 to 6 p.m.

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT (SATURDAY, JUNE 12) -- The Marauders will wear special Margaritaville-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off at LECOM Park at online, with proceeds benefitting the Pace Center for Girls. Fans can receive a special Hawaiian shirt giveaway by purchasing a ticket package. The evening will also feature a pregame musical performance by Trop Rock Junkies.

Tickets for each game on the homestand, as well as for all remaining Marauders home games, are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (877) 893-2827, or at the LECOM Park box office. Individual tickets start as low as $7 each, and a variety of ticket packages are available.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

