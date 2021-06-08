Marauders Announce Sale of Tickets for All Remaining Games

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders have announced that tickets for all remaining home games at LECOM Park for the 2021 season are now on sale. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com, but tickets are also available over the phone at (877) 893-2827 and at the LECOM Park box office.

In accordance with local health and safety guidelines, all capacity restrictions at LECOM Park are being lifted for the remainder of the season.

Individual tickets for Marauders games cost $11 for Infield Reserve and Box seats, $9 for Baseline Box seats, and $7 for Grandstand and Left Field Bleacher seats.

All games Tuesday through Saturday begin at 6:05 p.m., with the exception of Summer Camp Day on Tuesday, June 22 (11 a.m. start). Sunday games feature a 1:05 p.m. start.

The Marauders have a total of 42 scheduled home games remaining, with the next homestand beginning tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Daytona Tortugas, the Low-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Remaining promotional dates include Summer Camp Day (June 22), Faith and Family Night (June 26), Heroes vs Villains Night (July 10), Back to School Weekend (July 30-31), Bradenton Nine Devils Tribute Night (August 21), Childhood Cancer Awareness Night (September 3), and Fan Appreciation Night (September 4).

Recurring weekly promotions, including Bark in the Park (Wednesdays), Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota), and Friday Happy Hour will continue.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

