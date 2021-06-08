Marauders and Tortugas Suspended Tuesday

June 8, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders and Daytona Tortugas' game on Tuesday was suspended after four innings with the score tied, 2-2, due to incoming inclement weather at LECOM Park.

The suspended game will continue Wednesday at 5 p.m., with Wednesday's regularly-scheduled game to follow. That game will be a seven-inning game.

At the time of suspension, Marauders right-hander Luis Ortiz had escaped a bases-loaded jam after the Tortugas had tied the score, 2-2, on a Daniel Vellojin RBI-double.

Daytona had scored the game's first run in the first inning on a Garrett Wolforth sacrifice fly. But in the bottom of the third, Jasiah Dixon walked and scored the tying run on a triple by Yoyner Fajardo, who then scored the go-ahead run on an Endy Rodriguez RBI-double.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.