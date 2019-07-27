RockHounds Shutout in Loss to Tulsa

To sum up Saturday's series opener between the RockHounds and Tulsa in boxing terms, the Drillers threw a "straight, sharp jab" in the top of the first and delivered the "knockout punch" in the fourth.

Tulsa's first two batters up scored and the RockHounds missed a scoring chance in the home half of the first. Starter Matt Milburn then tossed two scoreless frames and the Drillers took the 2-0 lead into the fourth.

Angelo Mora walked, stole second, and scored on Cody Thomas' single to right and back-to-back singles from Jared Walker and Errol Robinson (RBI) pushed the lead to 4-0. Drew Avans walked to load the bases with two out and Seth Martinez relieved Milburn. Omar Estevez took a 3-2 delivery into the left field corner for a three-run, bases-clearing double that delivered the "knockout."

Estevez finished with three RBI as did Zach McKinstry (who passed the 50-RBI mark, now at 51) and Thomas' ribbie was his 55th (he ranks fifth in the Texas League).

Rob Zastryzny went the first seven innings for the win, combining with two relievers for a five-hit shutout. The veteran left-hander, who spent parts of three seasons (2016-18) with the Chicago Cubs, had taken tough losses (with a 1.56 ERA) in his first two starts with the Drillers. The 'Hounds had two on with one out in the first, but Zastryzny escaped the inning (and retired the next nine batters). With his performance Saturday night, the 27-year-old from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, lowered his Texas League ERA to 0.96.

Notables

Dairon Blanco has been traded to Kansas City as they key piece of the deal in which Oakland acquired reliever Jake Diekman from the Royals. If Kansas City assigns Dairon to the Double-A level, he will join his former RockHounds teammate, Kevin Merrell with Northwest Arkansas. Kevin was traded to the Royals for (P) Homer Bailey on July 14 and has been with Naturals since that time.

Next Game

Sunday, July 28 vs. Tulsa Drillers

Security Bank Ballpark 2:00 p.m. (Gates open 1:30)

Family Day

- Second of a four-game series and fifth of a seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 1:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

TUL: Justin De Fratus (RH, 6-6, 4.79)

RH: Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 4-5, 3.58)

