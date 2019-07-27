Burke Bowls Down Travs in 3-1 Win

FRISCO, Texas - Another solid start from Brock Burke helped lead the Frisco RoughRiders to a 3-1 win over Arkansas Saturday night.

SYNOPSIS

* Burke worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing his only run in the first inning. He struck out seven and didn't allow any walks to earn his second win in as many starts.

* The Riders scored twice in the second on a pair of two-out RBIs and chipped in an insurance run in the third on a solo home run from Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Brock Burke: 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (W)

* Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 2-for-4, HR, RBI

* Leody Taveras: 2-for-4

NEWS AND NOTES

* The Riders have won eight of their last 11 games.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Arkansas, Sunday, 6:05 pm

RHP Collin Wiles (0-1, 9.00) vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (0-1, 5.91)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

