RockHounds Rally for Series Win

Through 124 games ... 28 of them head-to-head ... the RockHounds and Corpus Christi Hooks entered Sunday afternoon's game at Whataburger Field with identical season records (61-63) and having split the season series, 14-14. Perhaps it was fitting, then, that the final meeting of the clubs in 2019 would go to "overtime" and that the 'Hounds would twice be down to their last out (and last strike in one case) before earning a 7-6 win over the Hooks in 10 innings.

Edwin Diaz tied the game with a two-out double in the top of the ninth and Tyler Ramirez ripped a pinch-hit double with two outs (and on a 2-2 pitch) in the 10th for the game-winning RBI.

With the win, the RockHounds won the season series (15-14) which carries with it the tiebreaker if the clubs finish tied for the South Division wild card playoff berth (see below).

The game saw five key swings of the bat. Mikey White belted a three-run home run to highlight a five-run third inning but (after the Hooks scored a pair of unearned runs in the last of the third) J.J. Matijevic's three-run double tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth (Matijevic finished with 14 RBI in 17 games against the 'Hounds).

The tie stood until the eighth when Bryan De La Cruz gave Corpus a 6-5 lead with a solo home run. Diaz, with Chase Calabuig at first and two out in the ninth, ripped his league-leading 33rd double ... a line drive to the base of the wall in center ... to tie the game. Ramirez, pinch-hitting for Collin Theroux, doubled into the right field corner with two out in the 10th for what would be the game-winning run.

Notables

Sunday's win gives the RockHounds the tiebreaker over both Frisco and Corpus Christi in the event of a two-way tie for the (potential) South Division wild card berth. The tiebreaker is season head-to-head record and the 'Hounds went 15-14 against the Hooks and 14-12 against the RoughRiders (Frisco cannot win a two-way tie-breaker as Corpus won that season series, 15-14).

The current wild card standings show the RockHounds (62-63) one game ahead of both Corpus Christi (61-64) and Frisco (60-63 entering their Sunday evening game at Amarillo).

Edwin Diaz has hit in five straight games (7-19, .368) with two doubles, three home runs and thirteen (13) runs batted in.

Mikey White has hit in six straight games (10-28, .357) with a double, three home runs and ten (10) RBI.

