Diaz Knocks in Seven in RockHounds Win over Hooks

"Logic" and "baseball" are sometimes mutually exclusive. The RockHounds traveled across the state of Texas (and if your GPS isn't working, it's a big state) ... the Corpus Christi Hooks are in the middle of a homestand and had just finished a four-game sweep of Frisco ... and the Hooks starter was Forrest Whitely, Houston's # 2 prospect and # 17 in all of Minor League Baseball.

If Las Vegas posted "favorites / underdogs" on the Texas League, you can guess what line they would have posted. The result??

The RockHounds shut out the Hooks, 8-0, on a huge night from Edwin Diaz and a combined five-hit shutout from James Naile and the 'Hounds bullpen. Diaz had two home runs ... a grand slam in the third and a three-run shot in the sixth ... for a seven-RBI night.

Cooper Goldby opened the third with a 2-2 line drive single up the middle against Whitley ... Chase Calabuig drew a walk ... and Mikey White sent a line drive single to left to load the bases. Nate Mondou's RBI single to right field put the 'Hounds on the board ... and Diaz did the rest. He launched Whitley's 1-1 out of the ballpark to left field for a grand slam and a 5-0 lead.

In the sixth with two on, Diaz ripped an Erasmo Pinales delivery out to the left-center power alley for a three-run home run.

Naile went six strong innings, pitching to contact with great effectiveness (and backed by a solid defense), allowing four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Tyler Alexander pitched two scoreless innings (one hit and three K's) and John Gorman sealed the deal in the ninth).

The win came in the opener of a three-game series with major playoff implications (see below).

Key Series / Texas League South Wild Card

Corpus Christi, Frisco, and the RockHounds are in a remarkably tight race for the potential (and very likely) South Division Wild card playoff berth. Should two of the clubs finish in a tie (overall season record decides the wild card), the first tiebreaker is head-to-head for the season. Entering this series, the RockHounds and Hooks were tied BOTH in season record (60-62) AND head-to-head (13-13), making this series a defacto best 2-of-3 for the tiebreaker, should it come into play.

Frisco blasted Amarillo, 11-4, so the wild card race, entering Saturday's games, has the RockHounds (61-62) a game ahead of Corpus (60-63) and Frisco 1½ games back at 59-63 (they will make up the half-game in the last series of the season, at NW Arkansas).

Notable

After hitting for a "natural" home run cycle Thursday at Amarillo (solo, 1-run, 2-run, 3-run and grand slam, in that order), Edwin Diaz's home runs gave the RockHounds six HR's in two games ... producing 17 runs!

Roster Moves

Brian Howard has been reassigned to the RockHounds (from Las Vegas) and will start Sunday ... Trey-Cochran-Gill has been transferred to (A+) Stockton ... and Daulton Jefferies has been placed in the Injured Reserve List.

Next Game

Saturday, August 17 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 7:15 p.m.

- Second of a three-game series and sixth of a seven-game road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:05 p.m.

Probable Starters

CC: Bryan Abreu (RH, 6-2. 4.59)

RH: Matt Milburn (RH, 6-9, 5.26)

Next at Security Bank Ballpark

The RockHounds final homestand of the 2019 regular season opened next Tuesday!

August 20-22 vs. Springfield Cardinals

August 23-25 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals

