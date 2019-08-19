State Fair Night Returns as Part of Huge Final Homestand

FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders play their final six home games of the regular season this Tuesday-Sunday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

One of the week's main highlights is State Fair Night on Saturday presented by The State Fair of Texas, featuring the return of the Frisco Corny Dogs, a one-night alternate identity to celebrate one of the signature items at the fair. The evening includes special Corny Dogs jerseys which will be auctioned to benefit the State Fair of Texas Youth Livestock Auction Scholarhip Program, deep-fried treats from 5-time Big Tex Choice Award winner Abel Gonzales (AKA "Fried Jesus") and a pirate ship ride to bring out some of the elements that make the fair so enjoyable.

The Riders are also offering fans a great deal in partnership with The State Fair of Texas. For just $39, fans get the four best available tickets to the August 24 or 25 game, two general admission tickets to The State Fair of Texas and a RoughRiders drawstring bag. Click here or call (972) 334-1993 to take advantage of this great deal.

The Riders play their final regular-season home game Sunday at 6:05 on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by White Claw, celebrating the BEST fans in Minor League Baseball. That game is also Kickoff to Football Night, presented by Texas Football Days, as we gear up for another great season of action on the gridiron around the Metroplex.

The six-game homestand at Dr Pepper Ballpark also features the season's final Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard and one more set of weekend fireworks shows, with the finales of Fireworks Friday presented by Alta Frisco Square and Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus.

A full listing of the week's events is listed below:

Tuesday, August 20 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m.

* Half Off For Hunger: Fans who bring canned food items to donate will receive half off select seats.

* Kids run the bases after the game.

Wednesday, August 21 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m.

* Texas Chili Company Weiner Wednesday, presented by Aaron's: Hot dogs are just $1 all game.

* Kids runs the bases after the game.

Thursday, August 22 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m.

* Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard: Be part of the BIGGEST party in North Texas, which includes $1 beers, a live DJ and a great social scene. Tickets start at just $10 and fans can upgrade their party by taking it to the lazy river for just $25 (fans 21 & older only).

* Thirsty Thursday: Quench your thirst with $1 domestic draft beers, $2 craft and imports, and $1 Dr Pepper products from 6-8 p.m.

* Kids run the bases after the game.

Friday, August 23 vs. NW Arkansas- 7:05 p.m.

* Strikeout Cancer Night, presented by UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center: Cancer...you're out! The Riders and UTSW SCCC team up for the final Strikeout Cancer Night of the Year to raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer.

* Strikeout cancer t-shirts (first 500 fans)

* Fireworks Friday presented by Alta Frisco Square: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Saturday, August 24 vs. NW Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

* State Fair Night presented by The State Fair of Texas, featuring the return of the Frisco Corny Dogs: The Corny Dogs are back as part of the annual State Fair Night in Frisco, as the Riders change their identity for one night only to honor a State Fair favorite.

* Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Sunday, August 25 vs. NW Arkansas - 6:05 p.m.

* Fan Appreciation Night, presented by White Claw: This night is dedicated to the BEST fans in Minor League Baseball.

* Kickoff to Football Night, presented by Texas Football Days: From the Friday night lights to the NFL, football season is upon us and we're getting you ready for another season on the gridiron.

* Kids Sunday Funday: Play catch on the field from 5:00-5:30 and enjoy our new Kids Zone throughout the game. Riders Kids Club members get a free ticket to all Sunday home games.

* Kids run the bases after the game.

For tickets to these games or for more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

