Hooks Plate Late Run to Beat Hounds

In match play golf, the term for a tie is "all square." The RockHounds and Corpus Christi are now "all square" in three ways heading into Sunday's series finale at Whataburger Field.

Back-to-back doubles with two out in the eighth inning from Bryan De La Cruz and J.J. Matijevic (RBI) broke a 2-2 tie as the Hooks edged the RockHounds, 3-2, Saturday night.

The three-game series is now tied at 1-1 ... the season series is tied at 14-14 ... and both clubs are 61-63 overall, giving Sunday afternoon's game added playoff significance (see "All Square..." below).

The Hooks broke out to a 2-0 lead just three batters in the game against Matt Milburn, but the RockHounds right-hander did not allow another run (and only two more hits) over his six innings of work.

Nate Mondou doubled with two out in the third and scored on a flair single to right-center off the bat of Edwin Diaz, who is having a remarkable road trip (see below). Mikey White tied the game in top of the seventh with a solo home run, a laser out of the ballpark to left field.

De La Cruz doubled to left field off Seth Martinez with two outs in the eighth and Matijevic, who has been extremely productive against the RockHounds, drilled the game-winning two-bagger to right-center, The RBI was his 11th in 16 games in the season series.

All Square & A Sunday Showdown

Corpus Christi, Frisco, and the RockHounds are in a remarkably tight race for the potential South Division Wild card playoff berth. Should two of the clubs finish in a tie (overall season record decides the wild card), the first tiebreaker is head-to-head for the season. Entering Sunday's series finale, the RockHounds and Hooks are both 61-63 for the season and the clubs are 14-14 in the season series, meaning Sunday's game decides the tiebreaker between the clubs, should it come into play (both the RockHounds and Hooks hold the tiebreaker advantage over Frisco).

It should be noted that Amarillo's lead over Corpus Christi in the South Division has been reduced to three games. If the Sod Poodles hold on to win the second half, the wild card race is now even tighter. Entering Sunday's games, the RockHounds and Hooks (both 61-63) lead Frisco (60-63) by a half-game. There are 15 games remaining in the season (16 for Frisco including a make-up game at NW Arkansas).

Frisco again blasted Amarillo in the Panhandle, winning by a 9-2 count. In their last three games (including a 16-3 loss to the 'Hounds), the Amarillo Sod Poodles have been outscored 36-9.

Notable

Edwin Diaz has hit in four straight games, going 6-for-16 with three home runs and a dozen RBI.

Next Game

Sunday, August 18 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 2:15 p.m.

- Final of a three-game series and of a seven-game road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 2:05 p.m.

Probable Starters

CC: Yohan Ramirez (RH, 2-4. 4.91)

RH: Brian Howard (RH, 7-7, 2.97)

