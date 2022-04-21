Rocket City Derailed by Tennessee Home Runs 10-3

April 21, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







An early barrage of home runs from the Tennessee Smokies proved too much for the Rocket City Trash Pandas to overcome in a 10-3 loss in the third game of their six-game series on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium.

The Trash Pandas stormed ahead early thanks to two thunderous swings. The first came from Trey Cabbage, who unloaded on Cam Sanders' 1-0 pitch for a towering solo home run to right-center that completely left Smokies Stadium. The home run was Cabbage's fourth of the season and the first hit of the series for the Tennessee native who attended games at Smokies Stadium growing up.

The next hitter, Preston Palmeiro, got a 3-1 pitch he liked and crushed it over the wall in right for his first home run of the season and the first back-to-back blasts for the Trash Pandas in 2022 to make it a 2-0 game four batters in.

Tennessee quickly got one back in the bottom half of the inning on Cristopher Morel's solo home run to center off Rocket City starter Brent Killam.

Rocket City restored the two-run lead in the second when Kevin Matian reached on a one-out single and came home on an error. But that would be the final lead for the Trash Pandas.

The Smokies took the lead for the first time on a grand slam by Darius Hill off Killam (L, 1-1) and Nelson Velazquez made it a 7-3 lead after two innings with a solo shot to left.

Aaron Hernandez made his season debut for Rocket City in relief and allowed back-to-back home runs to Chase Strumpf and Nelson Maldonado as the Smokies made it a 9-3 game. For the second straight night, the Smokies reached double digits as doubles from Hill and Morel increased the Smokies' lead to 10-3.

Hernandez lasted 3.0 innings, giving up three runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in his first game after starting the season on the injured list. Connor Higgins made his 2022 debut for the Trash Pandas in the sixth and recorded one out while walking the bases loaded. Jack Dashwood escaped without further damage and went on to pitch 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out six.

Tennessee's bullpen trio of Byran Hudson (W, 4-0), Scott Kobos, and Brandon Hughes combined to keep the Trash Pandas off the board from the third inning onward to finish the win for the home team.

Cabbage led the way offensively for the Trash Pandas, going 3-for-5 while finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

The Trash Pandas (7-5) and Smokies (7-4) continue their series on Friday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

Rocket City returns home to Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 26 to begin a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.