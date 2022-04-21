Darius Vines Efficient, Four-Run Sixth Powers M-Braves in 4-3 Win over Lookouts

PEARL, MS - RHP Darius Vines tossed 6.1 innings in the longest outing by a M-Braves pitcher this season, and four runs in the sixth powered the Mississippi Braves (4-8) to a 4-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-6).

Vines finished with two earned runs off five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. In three starts, Atlanta's No. 14 prospect holds a 2.51 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

In a bizarre sixth inning, the M-Braves scored four runs without recording a hit. RHP Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and Michael Harris II to start the frame. Then, Tyler Krieger reached on a throwing error from the third baseman to load the bases and chase McWilliams out of the game.

Jesse Franklin V scored Delgado and advanced the other two runners with a deep flyout to center to make it 1-0. The Lookouts intentionally walked Drew Lugbauer to load the bases again. Hendrik Clementina walked to bring in another run. Shortstop Leonardo Reevis committed an error to score two more runs and make it 4-0.

RHP Trey Riley held the lead with one run off two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings.

The M-Braves fended off a late rally from the Lookouts. RHP Justin Maese punched out the final three hitters to finish a four-out save, his second of the season.

Game four of the series is set for 6:35 PM CT at Trustmark Park. LHP Jared Shuster (2-0, 0.90) is slated to start against LHP Brandon Williamson (1-0, 6.00). The first 1,000 fans will receive a championship seat cushion commemorating the 2021 Double-A South championship.

On Saturday, there will be postgame fireworks following the game which is slated to start at 6:05 PM CT. Sunday is family fun day, with first pitch at 2:05 PM CT. Kids will get the chance to run the bases like the pros after the game! About the Mississippi Braves

Located in Pearl, Mississippi, since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the World Champion Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves claimed the 2021 Double-A South Championship. The league title was the second in M-Braves history and fourth in franchise history. For more information, visit mississippibraves.com.

