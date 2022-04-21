Late Rally Comes up Short in 6-5 Loss to Barons

BIRMINGHAM, AL - A ninth inning rally came up a run short for the Biloxi Shuckers (8-3) as they fell to the Birmingham Barons (4-7) 6-5 on Wednesday night at Regions Field.

Trailing 6-4 heading to the ninth inning, Ashton McGee started the frame with a walk against Barons' RHP Declan Cronin (S,1). Cam Devanney ripped a single to right and was replaced by pinch-runner Noah Campbell, putting the tying run on base for the Shuckers. Gabe Holt then bounced into a fielder's choice that forced out Campbell at second before Garrett Mitchell earned a four-pitch free pass, loading the bases for Joey Wiemer.

Biloxi's right fielder laced a single up the middle, scoring McGee, but Holt was called out at home on a throw from Barons' outfielder Yoelqui Cespedes for the second out in the frame. Both Holt and manager Mike Guerrero were ejected after arguing with the call at home plate. Cronin then struck out Thomas Dillard to end the game.

The Shuckers jumped out to a lead in the first inning. Mitchell singled and Wiemer doubled with one out in the frame and Dillard worked a walk to load the bases. Brent Diaz singled up the middle to drive in two and put Biloxi up 2-0.

Birmingham responded with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning on a double play that plated a run and a throwing error that allowed the tying run to score. The Barons took the lead in the bottom of the second on a pair of singles, vaulting them ahead 4-2.

The offense had an instant answer for the Shuckers in the top of the third. Mitchell singled for the second time and Wiemer singled after him, moving Mitchell to third base. With Dillard batting, Wiemer swiped second, his first steal of the year, and Dillard followed with a single that drove in Mitchell to draw Biloxi within a run at 4-3. Felix Valerio tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left, but the Shuckers left two men on base.

The Barons went ahead for good in the bottom of the sixth when Yolbert Sanchez singled to drive in two runs against Shuckers' RHP Luis Contreras (L, 1-1). LHP Garrett Davila (W, 1-0) picked up the win for Birmingham after throwing 2.2 scoreless frames.

Having dropped the first two games, the Shuckers continue their six-game series against Birmingham on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Tyler Herb (1-0, 1.13) is tabbed to start for Biloxi while RHP Jason Bilous (1-1, 3.00) is set to take the mound for the Barons at Regions Field. The game can be heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

