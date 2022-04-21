Lookouts Back in Town Tuesday, April 26

Thank you for an AMAZING 1st Series back at AT&T Field! It was incredible to open the gates again and sell out each night. We can't wait to keep the FUN going all summer long. Here are some highlights of our upcoming series.

Food City Tuesday - Show your Food City ValuCard and get buy one get one free tickets to that game!

Chick-fil-A Wednesday - Every Wednesday home game our fans will receive a coupon for a free item at Chick-fil-A. Free item coupons will be delivered through the Chick-fil-A app at AT&T Field. To receive the coupon fans need to download and open the app at AT&T Field. If you already have the app simply open the app at AT&T Field to receive your free item from Chick-fil-A.

Thirsty Thursday presented by RJ Young - Enjoy Thirsty Thursday $2 drink specials. $2 draught domestics, $3 Big River craft beer, and $2 fountain soft drinks. Thirsty Thursday drink specials are available at the Lookouts main concession stands and the Big River Beer Garden.

Fireworks Friday presented by EPB - After Friday's game the Lookouts will shoot off post-game fireworks. Prior to the game, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a coupon for a free LED lightbulb.

Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU - This year, every Saturday is Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU. This Saturday, home game fans in attendance will have the chance to win a pre-loved used car courtesy of TVFCU and River City Auto. Fans must be 18 years old and have a valid Georgia, Tennessee, or Alabama driver's license to enter.

Saturday also marks the return of Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Tyler will be in the stands all game balancing objects and entertaining fans with his zany antics.

Sunday Family Fun Day presented by Chattanooga Tourism Co. - On Sunday fans will be able to play catch on the field after the game.

