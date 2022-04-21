Stewart Sparkles in 7-0 Shutout Win
April 21, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Pensacola, Fla. - Will Stewart scattered three singles over 5.0 scoreless innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday by a score of 7-0.
Stewart and Montgomery starter Taj Bradley traded zeroes through five innings before the Blue Wahoos finally broke through against the Biscuits bullpen in the seventh. After loading the bases against Nathan Witt (L, 0-1), an RBI walk to Griffin Conine was followed by a two-run double from Cobie Fletcher-Vance to put Pensacola ahead 3-0.
In the eighth, Montgomery reliever Evan Reifert lost command of the strike zone and the Blue Wahoos scored four more, forcing Biscuits catcher Erik Ostberg to finish the game on the mound.
Anthony Maldonado (W, 1-1) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in relief of Stewart to earn the win, and Andrew Nardi (S, 1) got the final six outs for the save.
Thursday's game was played in 2:20, the fastest contest of the season.
The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday night. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio), MiLB.tv (streaming) and Blab TV (local television). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.
Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Will Stewart
