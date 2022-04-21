Barons Win Second Straight over Shuckers

The Barons have made it two in a row for the first time all year with a narrow 6-5 win over the top-team in the Southern League, the Biloxi Shuckers.

Birmingham batting was early and often. The Barons scored two runs in each of the first two innings. Seven of the nine starters recorded multiple hits. Luis Curbelo, Jagger Rusconi, Raudy Read, Jose Rodriguez, Yoelqui Cespedes, and Lenyn Sosa each had two hits.

Yolbert Sanchez went 3-5 with three RBI's and a run scored. He drove in what ended up being the game winning runs with a two-run single in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie.

Barons starter Scott Blewett struggled with four runs allowed in 2.1 IP. The bullpen gave Birmingham a big boost though. Felix Paulino only allowed one hit in 2.2 IP with six strikeouts in relief of Blewett. Garrett Davila also went 2.2 IP with five strikeouts, and got the win. Declan Cronin stepped up for a four-out save.

Cronin gave up one run in the ninth inning, and nearly allowed the game-tying run on Joey Wiemer's RBI single. But Yoelqui Cespedes threw Gabe Holt out at home from center field.

Jason Bilous (1-1, 3.00) will start the third game of the series for the Barons. The Shuckers go with Tyler Herb (1-0, 1.13.) First pitch is set for 7:05 CT.

