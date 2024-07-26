Rockers Win Over Blue Crabs

July 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, MD - The High Point Rockers traveled to Maryland and took the opening game of a three-game weekend set from the Blue Crabs by a final of 3-1.

The Rockers opened the scoring in the third inning after an infield single from Gilberto Jimenez later brought Connor Owings to the dish, who clobbered his 16th homer of the season to give High Point a 2-0 lead.

High Point added another run in the top of the fifth after Ben Aklinski singled to lead off the inning and a wild pitch moved him to second base. Evan Edwards then laced a base hit that chased Aklinski home and lifted the score to 3-0.

Two doubles in the bottom of the sixth lead to a sac fly from Anthony Brocato, as the Blue Crabs plated their only run of the ballgame to slice the Rockers lead to 3-1.

High Point starter Stephen Ridings made his third start of the season and twirled six innings allowing just one run while fanning eight Southern Maryland hitters, before giving way to the bullpen. Garrett Schilling, Will Carter and Dakota Chalmers combined for three shutout innings without surrendering a hit.

The Rockers improved to 13-5 in the second half and 49-32 overall, and now hold a two-game lead over Charleston in the South division, and a five-game lead over Lancaster in the Wild Card. Game two of the series against Southern Maryland is slated for 6:30 on Saturday.

