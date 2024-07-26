Heath's Four-Hit Night Leads Ducks Over Stormers

July 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 7-4 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning on Frank Schwindel's two-out, two-run home run to left centerfield off Lancaster starting pitcher Brady Tedesco. The Stormers cut the Flock's lead in half at 2-1 in the third on a leadoff roundtripper to left off the bat of Joe Stewart versus Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen.

The Ducks went ahead 4-1 in the fifth on a JC Encarnacion run-scoring base hit and a sacrifice fly produced by Ryan McBroom. Long Island added three more runs in the sixth to open up a 7-1 advantage, highlighted by a two-run single from Ivan Castillo as the former Big Leaguer extended his hitting streak to ten consecutive ballgames while also now having reached base safely in 12 straight contests. The Stormers plated a pair of runs in the eighth to get to within 7-3 on a Niko Hulsizer RBI single and a walk with the bases loaded issued to Gaige Howard. Hulsizer's run-scoring base knock in the ninth got the visitors to within 7-4, but Ramon Santos shut the door as the right-hander induced Howard to line out to Manuel Geraldo at third base to notch his seventh save of the season.

Chen (5-5) collected the victory, allowing just one run on five hits across six innings pitched while striking out six to match a single-game season-high as the southpaw notched his fourth quality start on the campaign. Tedesco (0-3) was tagged with the loss, giving up seven runs on eleven hits (one home run) in five innings of work, walking three and striking out four.

Nick Heath finished the evening a home run away from the cycle as the outfielder became the sixth Ducks player this season with a four-hit performance with two singles, a double, a triple and three runs scored.

