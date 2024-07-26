Legends' Offense Soars Past Ferryhawks 14-9

On a sunny day in front of over 2,000 fans, the Lexington Legends outslugged the Staten Island FerryHawks in a high-scoring showdown, winning 14-9. This victory was a showcase of Lexington's offensive power and resilience.

Lexington got off to a flying start with two runs in the first inning, followed by a massive seven-run explosion in the second, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Mikey Reynolds led the charge from the top of the lineup, going 3-for-4, scoring three runs, and stealing a base. His stellar performance was crucial in igniting Lexington's offense.

Kole Cottam was another standout, hitting a three-run homer in the second inning and going 1-for-4 with three RBIs overall. Matt Bottcher was a force at the plate as well, contributing four hits and two RBIs. Pedro Gonzalez added three hits of his own, while Jordan Barfield drove in two runs, highlighting the depth of Lexington's lineup.

The Legends' pitching staff had its ups and downs, but they managed to hold off Staten Island's late rallies. Starter Justin Miller earned the win, striking out six over five innings. Despite a shaky seventh inning where Staten Island scored four runs, the bullpen held firm. John LaRossa, Jett Lodes, and Nick Gardewine combined to close out the game, with Gardewine recording two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Staten Island's offense was led by Ben Norman and Luis Castro, who both had solid performances. Norman went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Castro had a double and an RBI. However, their efforts weren't enough to overcome Lexington's relentless offense.

Despite committing three errors, the Legends' aggressive play and timely hitting carried them through. The team's ability to capitalize on Staten Island's mistakes and their own offensive prowess was on full display.

In a game that saw a total of 23 runs and 22 hits, Lexington proved that they have the firepower to outlast their opponents. This win puts them in a good position as they look to build momentum for the rest of the season. With performances like these, the Legends are showing that they are a team to watch.

