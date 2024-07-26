Patrick Bertoletti Wins Inaugural Chicken Nugget Eating Championship

July 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Patrick Bertoletti, winner of Inaugural Wendy's Chicken Nugget Eating Championship

(Long Island Ducks) Patrick Bertoletti, winner of Inaugural Wendy's Chicken Nugget Eating Championship(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Patrick Bertoletti won the Inaugural Wendy's Chicken Nugget Eating Championship, presented by Major League Eating, held at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks on Friday, July 26.

The Chicago native set a new World Record by downing 220 Wendy's chicken nuggets in just eight minutes. He finished seven chicken nuggets ahead of the second place finisher, Jamed Webb, of Sydney, Australia. In claiming the victory, Bertoletti earned a $5,000 prize and a custom-made championship belt.

Bertoletti, the number two ranked eater in the world, finished atop a field of 10 competitive eaters. The field included Webb; Geoffrey Esper, the number three ranked eater in the world; New York native Crazy Legs Conti; Selden, N.Y., native Eric Badlands Booker; and several other notable competitive eaters. Bertoletti also won this year's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 of this year at Coney Island, eating 58 hot dogs and buns.

A crowd of 4,764 attended the contest and the Long Island Ducks game that followed, which the Ducks won over the Lancaster Stormers 7-4.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.