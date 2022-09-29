Rockers Wiel Named to Atlantic League All-Star Team

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers outfielder Zander Wiel on Thursday was named to the Atlantic League All-Star team.

Wiel hit .260 this season while setting Rockers records for home runs and RBI in a season. The former Vanderbilt Commodore was second in the Atlantic League with 32 home runs and tied for third in the league with 98 RBI.

Wiel was joined in the All-Star outfield by Lexington's Courtney Hawkins and Long Island's Alejandro De Aza.

Wiel was a postseason All-Star in the Class AA Southern League while playing with the Chattanooga Lookouts in 2018. He was also a three-time MiLB.com Organization All-Star with the Minnesota Twins.

The Rockers will play Game 3 of the Atlantic League Championship series at Lancaster, Pa. on Friday at 6:30. High Point trails the Barnstormers 2-0 in the best of five series.

