Rockers Wiel Named to Atlantic League All-Star Team
September 29, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers outfielder Zander Wiel on Thursday was named to the Atlantic League All-Star team.
Wiel hit .260 this season while setting Rockers records for home runs and RBI in a season. The former Vanderbilt Commodore was second in the Atlantic League with 32 home runs and tied for third in the league with 98 RBI.
Wiel was joined in the All-Star outfield by Lexington's Courtney Hawkins and Long Island's Alejandro De Aza.
Wiel was a postseason All-Star in the Class AA Southern League while playing with the Chattanooga Lookouts in 2018. He was also a three-time MiLB.com Organization All-Star with the Minnesota Twins.
The Rockers will play Game 3 of the Atlantic League Championship series at Lancaster, Pa. on Friday at 6:30. High Point trails the Barnstormers 2-0 in the best of five series.
