Dirty Birds' Yovan Gonzalez Named Atlantic League All-Star

September 29, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds starting catcher, Yovan Gonzalez, has been named to the 2022 Atlantic League Post Season All-Star Team voted on by the league's managers and coaches.

In his second season in Charleston, Gonzalez started 91 games and led the Dirty Birds with a .313 batting average, 90 hits, and 51 RBI's. He ended the season with a .993 fielding percentage.

"Yovan was not only a leader on the field, but a leader in the clubhouse," said Dirty Birds Manager, Billy Horn. "He brings a certain presence to the ballpark every day. He is the type of player a manger wants, and every team needs. His ability to catch every day and lead the staff is inspiring, especially to the younger catchers and hitters on the team that he quickly and naturally became a mentor to. I can't think of a more deserving player and person to have been chosen on this All-Star team."

Gonzalez made his return to Charleston on the Dirty Birds' 2022 Opening Day Roster after slashing .269/.343/.390 in his first season with the team in 2021. Gonzalez wrapped up the 2022 season as the recipient of the Dirty Birds' Most Valuable Player award after being nominated by the club for the Atlantic League Player of the Month for the month of August, where he impressively batted .373 with a .436 OBP and landed the Dirty Birds 25 hits, eight runs, two doubles, a homerun and 14 RBI's in 67 at-bats for the month.

"What's even more impressive than his stats are his quintessential professionalism and selflessness. We are extremely lucky to have him," said Horn.

