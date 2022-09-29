Barnstormers' Cordero Receives Honor

Lancaster, PA - Infielder Andretty Cordero has been named to the Atlantic League All-Star Team for the 2022 season, it was announced today by league officials.

Cordero, 25, was named as the All-Star first baseman after splitting the year between the two corners with the Barnstormers.

The native of the Dominican Republic set two franchise single season records by banging out 184 hits, breaking the previous mark by 10 and driving in 118 runs, topping the old standard by 15. He missed the league record in hits by five and the RBI mark by 11.

His .339 batting average finished second behind Long Island outfielder Alejandro de Aza (.343) and the total of 118 RBI was second in the league behind Lexington's Courtney Hawkins (125). He led the league in hits and finished among the top five in doubles, extra base hits and total bases.

Cordero had 53 multiple hit games over the course of the season, including six games with four hits, all during the playoff drive in the second half. He knocked in multiple runs in 33 games. He went nearly three months without having back-to-back hitless games from mid-June to early September.

He started every game during the 2022 season and was only lifted on occasion due to the league's double hook rule.

The corner infielder reached Class AA Frisco in the Texas organization in 2019, driving in 82 runs. He played in the Frontier League in 2022.

"The kid loves to play the game, and he is fun to watch," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "In my opinion, he is the MVP of the league. He is one of the main reasons we are where we are. He always has a smile on his face. You can tell baseball has a special place in his heart."

