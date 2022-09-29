De Aza Named Atlantic League Postseason All-Star

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its 2022 Postseason All-Star Team. Long Island Ducks outfielder Alejandro De Aza was one of 12 players chosen for their contributions during the 2022 season.

"Alejandro proved to be one of the league's best players throughout the year and was a leader in our clubhouse," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "It was a pleasure to watch him this season, and he is incredibly deserving of this honor."

De Aza led all Atlantic Leaguers will a .343 batting average during the 2022 season, becoming just the third player in franchise history to be the league's batting champion (Kraig Binick, .343, 2011; Sean Burroughs, .340, 2015). Additionally, he led the league with a .452 on-base percentage, making him the sixth player in team history to lead the league in OBP (Francisco Morales, .410, 2002; Elvis Pena, .394, 2003; Doug Jennings, .505, 2004; Kraig Binick, .429, 2011; Sean Burroughs, .403, 2015). The 10-year MLB veteran also finished the year tied for second in the Atlantic League with 35 doubles and third with a .968 OPS.

The 38-year-old ranked first or second among all Ducks players in several offensive categories this season. Along with posting team-highs in batting, on-base percentage, doubles and OPS, he also led the team runs scored (77) and hits (129) while ranking second in walks (70) and total bases (194). Defensively, he committed just five errors in the outfield while contributing five assists, accruing a .973 fielding percentage.

The Dominican Republic native was named the Atlantic League's Co-Player of the Month for July. In 28 games during the month, he led the league with a .394 batting average while tying for the league lead with 43 hits and 14 doubles. He also ranked second in the league with 69 total bases for the month. For his efforts, Ducks fans voted De Aza as the team's Most Valuable Player for 2022, presented by Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers.

