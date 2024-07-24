Dirty Birds Shut out Lexington

July 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds shut out the Legends 4-0 in a game that lasted two hours and ten minutes. Former major leaguer, Keyvius Sampson, threw three scoreless innings in his first start with the Dirty Birds. He struck out four batters while only allowing one hit.

Stevie Ledesma, who relieved Sampson, earned his fourth win of the year. He threw four innings for Charleston and only allowed two hits and one walk. Alex Mack and Adrian Almeida both threw two perfect innings to close out the game.

Offensively, the Dirty Birds had nine hits and four hitters had multi-hit games. Jared Carr, Philip Ervin, Rusber Estrada, and Willy Garcia each had two hits in the contest.

The Dirty Birds host their final game of the homestand tomorrow at 6:35pm against the Lexington Legends.

Celebrating its third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Over its 25-year history, the ALPB has sent over 1,400 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 47 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.