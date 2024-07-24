Big Third Inning Propels Ferryhawks Over Ducks

July 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island, NY - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-3 on Wednesday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Community Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead three batters into the ballgame on an RBI groundout from Frank Schwindel off Staten Island starting pitcher Christian Capuano. The Flock took a 3-0 advantage in the third courtesy of Ivan Castillo's two-run home run to right field.

The FerryHawks sent ten batters to the plate in the half of the third and scored six times versus Ducks starter Daniel Corcino for a 6-3 advantage, highlighted by run-scoring singles from Jeison Guzman and Pablo Sandoval and a two-run homer to right off the bat of Ben Norman. Staten Island added a run in the fifth for a 7-3 edge on Will Butcher's RBI base hit.

Capuano (9-3) picked up the victory after allowing three runs on five hits (one home run) in seven innings pitched, walking one and striking out two. Corcino (4-6) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs (three earned) on eight hits (one home run) across five innings on the mound, walking one while striking out two.

Castillo's roundtripper was part of a two-hit performance for the infielder as he extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games overall and his on-base streak to ten straight contests.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (3-4, 4.50) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks lefty Anthony DeFabbia (Professional Debut).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 26 to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m. The first ever Chicken Nugget Eating Championship, in conjunction with Wendy's and Major League Eating will take place at Fairfield Properties Ballpark at 5:35 p.m. Ballpark gates will open early for all fans at 5:15 p.m. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Justin Davies oversized baseball cards, also courtesy of Wendy's as the Ducks commemorate their 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

