Charleston Dirty Birds Announce Women Making a Difference Night

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds are excited to announce the annual Women Making a Difference Night, taking place on Thursday, July 25th. This special event, titled "Empower Her: Stepping Up to the Plate," is an evening filled with resources, community partnerships, and educational opportunities designed to inspire and empower young women to make a positive impact in their communities.

The evening will feature an empowerment panel beginning at 5:15 PM, showcasing distinguished speakers including:

Jamie Tridico, owner of Advanced Physical Therapy in Charleston, WV

Lindsey D. C. McIntosh, Esq., General Counsel for the Kanawha County Board of Education

Jessica Hudson, Executive Director of Dress for Success of the River Cities

Jill Gearin, the first female play-by-play announcer for the Charleston Dirty Birds

Becky Ceperley, City of Charleston Councilperson, will introduce the empowerment panel, which will be moderated by Morgan Robinson, Owner and Chief Marketing Officer of Focus Marketing Company. The event will conclude with inspiring remarks from Mayor Amy Goodwin, reinforcing the evening's theme of empowerment and community leadership.

In addition to the panel, the event will celebrate an "All-Star" team, presented by Spa Bliss, made up of women nominated for their leadership, compassion, and dedication to those around them. These unsung heroes are highlighted for their contributions to making our area a wonderful place to live, work, learn, and play.

All-Star Team members include:

Erin Listermann: Erin, a Nurse Midwife in Charleston, has delivered over 300 babies, even stepping in on her days off for patients she cares about deeply. She designed and currently runs her company's Birth Center. With two Master's degrees from Georgetown University, Erin's dedication and expertise deserve much more recognition.

Nina Dawn Casto: Under her leadership, Nina has completely transformed The Folded Leaf, offering inclusive classes and workshops that uplift women and help them grow and navigate trauma. As a massage therapist trained in sound and somatic therapy, she employs a diverse team and tirelessly works to bring balance and happiness to Charleston, excelling as an entrepreneur.

Nora McPherson: Nora is the hardest working woman we know for her unwavering dedication to the Clendenin Little League teams. Nora tirelessly ensures these teams thrive, running her butt off for them while also being an amazing grandmother, mom, and wife. Her incredible passion for softball, inherited from her late father, fuels her exceptional commitment and inspiring spirit.

Autumn Shelton: Autumn is the most supportive, helpful, and motivational colleague and friend anyone could ask for. She's a rockstar mother to an adorable special needs little girl and an incredibly talented reporter dedicated to bettering our state.

Sierra Sovine: Sierra, founder of a nonprofit in Dunbar, balances a full-time job while dedicating hundreds of volunteer hours each year, feeding middle school students on weekends and seniors monthly, and organizing community events. Running for city council and serving on multiple boards, including the WV State Women's Commission, Sierra tirelessly works to uplift her community, often sacrificing their own time to make a difference.

Jessica Wintz: Jessica, assistant to Charleston City Manager Ben Mishoe, works tirelessly behind the scenes to support taxpayers, organizations, and businesses, making the city the best it can be. A dedicated problem-solver and volunteer with Charleston Urban Works, the Junior League, and the Girl Scouts, Jessica's impactful contributions, from advancing the craft beer scene to mentoring high school students, deserve recognition.

Ashley Onyewuchi: Unforgettable for her enthusiasm, giving heart, and work ethic, Ashley is a powerhouse in her community, owning a daycare center, car wash, and pet wash in Dunbar. Formerly a licensed nursing home administrator known for her patience and kindness, Ashley's strength and independence, shaped by her challenging upbringing, make her an inspiring and invaluable leader.

Michelle Hoffman: Michelle has shone brightly this school year as a full-time long-term substitute teacher, going above and beyond for her students, especially those with extra needs. Balancing this with raising her teenage son, who has high-functioning autism, Michelle sacrifices her own desires to ensure his success, embodying the qualities of a remarkable woman, mother, leader, and friend.

Brianna Barger: Brianna, a vivacious 9-year-old with a heart for service, launched her own community project at age 6, hosting an annual lemonade stand called "Pennies for Puppies." To date, she has raised around $1,000 through three stands, using the proceeds to support the Putnam County Animal Shelter with much-needed supplies.

Erin Susman: Erin, the dedicated Operations & VISTA Program Director for the WV Community Development Hub and a valued volunteer at St. John's Episcopal Church, excels in crucial behind-the-scenes roles that keep these organizations thriving. Driven by a selfless commitment to improving lives, Erin consistently prioritizes the needs of others, making a profound impact on our community and beyond.

Autumn Martin: Autumn has been a community champion for years, from her dedication as a special education teacher to her relentless volunteering for special needs events. A passionate photographer with a massive social media following, she uses her platform to support local animal shelters and promote adoptions, while also excelling as a sports reporter for RSN Sports Network.

Margaret Osborne: Margaret, a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and standout athlete at West Virginia State University, has seamlessly transitioned from a stellar softball career to an inspiring real estate professional and fitness coach. Named Rookie of the Year and recently a Rising Star by Real Producers Magazine, Margaret's dedication extends from mentoring at-risk youth to achieving 2nd place in the national My Transformation Starts Today challenge, where she now guides others toward a healthier lifestyle.

Nicki Salmons: Nicki, the Director of Nursing at a Skilled Nursing Facility, exemplifies true leadership by diving into the work alongside her team and ensuring that the CNAs and nurses feel truly valued. With her knack for creating homemade goodies, gift bags, and fun-themed events, Nicki combines her extensive knowledge with a genuine commitment to staff and residents, making her an invaluable asset to the facility.

Vera McCormick: Kanawha County Clerk Vera is a phenomenal leader who has flawlessly run elections for years while treating her employees like family. At over 80 years old, her unwavering dedication and strength continue to inspire everyone around her.

Krissi Ellis: Krissi is a dedicated mother of three, devoted wife, and owner of Charleston's Charlie Boutique. Krissi passionately supports local businesses, hosts events to boost their visibility, and tirelessly contributes to fundraisers and youth sports, all while working behind the scenes without seeking recognition-making her a truly deserving candidate for this award.

Talented female artists from the Charleston Light Opera Guild will perform the national anthem in celebration of this event. This special rendition will feature 20 accomplished performers from the cast of the upcoming production of "Legally Blonde." The Charleston Light Opera Guild is renowned for its exceptional talent and captivating performances, and these women are no exception. Their collective voices will set a powerful and inspiring tone for the evening, celebrating the achievements and contributions of women in our community.

Women Making a Difference Night focuses on empowering the next generation of leaders while celebrating those women who have paved the way for future females. Whether on the field, in the community, in the boardroom, or at home, this event recognizes the achievements and potential of women everywhere.

Join us for an inspiring and empowering evening at GoMart Ballpark. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit our website at dirtybidsbaseball.com.

