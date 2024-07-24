High Point Tops Gastonia

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Rockers blasted three home runs on Tuesday night to power their way to a 9-4 win over the Gastonia Baseball Club at Truist Point. The Rockers led from start to finish and scored multiple runs in the second, third and fourth innings to secure the win.

Rookie Aidan Brewer hit his first homer with one aboard in the second to put the Rockers in front 2-0. Gastonia's Richie Martin hit a solo shot in the third to cut the margin to 2-1.

High Point went ahead 6-1 with a four-run outburst in the third. Connor Owings hit a two-run homer and Evan Edwards a solo shot while Brian Parreira brought in a run with a sac fly.

Gastonia responded in the fourth with a solo homer from Justin Wylie and an RBI single by Eric De La Rosa to pull the GBC within three at 6-3.

The Rockers topped off their scoring with three more runs in the fourth. Walks to D.J. Burt and Martin Figueroa put two aboard before Ben Aklinski drove both of them in with a triple to center. Owings added a sac fly to score Aklinski and give High Point a 9-3 lead.

Martin and Clint Coulter each singled in the seventh while Rockers reliever Will Carter walked Jake Gatewood to load the bases. Martin scored on a passed ball but Carter was able to induce Marc Flores into a 3-6-1 double play to end the threat.

Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro (W, 5-1) pitched 5.2 innings before being relieved after his 99th pitch. Scolaro allowed eight hits and three runs but struck out seven and helped Gastonia strand six men on base in the first six innings.

Zach Vennaro pitched around a walk and a hit batter to keep Gastonia scoreless in the eighth. Dakota Calmers allowed a ninth inning double to Gatewood but he was stranded when Flores went down swinging for the final out of the game.

Gastonia starter Ryan Conroy (L, 4-5) allowed 10 hits and nine runs, eight earned, over his four innings of work with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

Owings finished the night with three RBI on a single, triple and sac fly. Aklinski and Brewer each drove in two runs for High Point. Wylie, Gastonia's second baseman, had three hits including a double and homer, and drove in one run.

High Point moved to two games in front of Gastonia in the Atlantic League's South Division second half pennant race. The Rockers (11-5 in the second half) improved to 47-32 overall while Gastonia fell to 9-7 and 55-24. The Charleston Dirty Birds are now one game back of High Point after starting the second half with a 10-6 record.

Game three of the series will start at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday at Truist Point. It will be Thirsty Thursday with beverage specials at all concession stands.

NOTES: The Rockers turned a double play for the 11th consecutive game, extending a club record... High Point turned a 6-4-3 double play in the first and a 3-6-1 in the seventh... Aidan Brewer hit his first professional home run, a two-run shot to left in the second inning to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead... On Wednesday, the Rockers released RHP Ryder Giles and signed RHP Nate Griep. Griep was with Staten Island earlier this season... RHP Cooper Casad went on the injured list with a toe injury, giving the Rockers six players on the IL... Also on the injured list are RHP Taylor Guerrieri, LHP Braeden Ogle, INF Colin Moran, RHP Jeremy Rhoades and C Jake Washer... Rhoades should come off the list on Thursday and is expected to earn his first start since May 10.. Thursday may be Quincy Latimore's final game for the Rockers this season as his partner, Yolanda, is expecting a child any day. The only Rocker to appear in a game in all five seasons, Latimore is sitting on 296 hits as a Rocker and 59 home runs, both marks are the third-most in team history.

