Dirty Birds Defeat Lexington 4-0

July 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - For the second straight night in a row, the Dirty Birds shut out the Legends 4-0. All of four of the Dirty Birds runs were scored off home runs. Jared Carr, Keon Barnum, and Jesus Tavarez all added to their home run season total. Barnum's is his 25th round tripper of the year, which is tied for the first most in the Atlantic League.

The Dirty Birds pitching staff combined to allow only three hits, but did issue six walks and hit three batters. The five Charleston pitchers struck out four Lexington batters. Adrian Almeida earned the win after throwing a perfect ninth inning.

The Dirty Birds are on the road until Friday, August 2 when they host High Point for a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

