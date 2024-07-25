Double-Digit Ducks Take Rubber Game from FerryHawks

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 10-3 on Thursday morning in the rubber game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Community Park.

The FerryHawks jumped out in front 1-0 in the first inning on Kolby Johnson's leadoff home run to right centerfield off Ducks starting pitcher Mike Montgomery. Long Island took a 3-1 lead in the second on a Zach Racusin RBI double, a Nick Heath sacrifice fly, and a run-scoring base hit from JC Encarnacion versus Staten Island starter Anthony DeFabbia. Ryan McBroom's leadoff four-bagger to right center in the third gave the visitors a 4-1 advantage, and the Flock added two more runs in the fourth on Heath's mammoth two-run tater well over the right field wall.

The Ducks sent nine men to the plate in the fifth and broke the ballgame wide open scoring four more times for a 10-3 cushion, highlighted by a Scott Kelly RBI base knock, a run-scoring double from Kole Kaler and another Heath sacrifice fly. The FerryHawks scored twice in the eighth to get to within 10-3 by way of an Alejandro De Aza sacrifice fly and Jeison Guzman RBI single but would get no closer as Long Island was able to come away with their third consecutive series triumph.

Montgomery (4-4) picked up the win after allowing just one run on four hits (one home run) across five innings pitched, walking and striking out three. DeFabbia (0-1) suffered the loss in his professional debut, surrendering four runs on six hits in three innings pitched, walking and striking out a pair of batters.

Heath led the way at the plate as the outfielder tallied a pair of hits while driving in a season-high four runs on the afternoon while also extending his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games overall in the process.

Long Island returns home on Friday night to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m. The first ever Chicken Nugget Eating Championship, in conjunction with Wendy's and Major League Eating will take place at Fairfield Properties Ballpark at 5:35 p.m. Ballpark gates will open early for all fans at 5:15 p.m. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Justin Davies oversized baseball cards, also courtesy of Wendy's as the Ducks commemorate their 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (4-6, 6.46) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers lefty Brady Tedesco (0-2, 5.12).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

