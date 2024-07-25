Lexington Legends Suffer 4-0 Loss to Charleston Dirty Birds

July 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Charleston, WV - The Lexington Legends faced a tough defeat last night against the Charleston Dirty Birds, with the final score of 4-0. Despite a commendable effort from the Legends' pitching staff, the Dirty Birds capitalized on key opportunities to secure their victory. The winning pitcher, Stevie Ledesma of the Dirty Birds, delivered a stellar performance, pitching four innings in relief, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out one. Matt Reitz of the Legends took the loss, pitching six innings and giving up five hits, three earned runs, one walk, and striking out two.

Offensively, the Legends struggled, managing only three hits throughout the game. Matt Bottcher, Luis Hernandez, and Mikey Reynolds each recorded a hit but were unable to score. In contrast, the Dirty Birds saw standout performances from Jay Carr, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Ramon Estrada, who contributed two RBIs and a double.

The Legends will look to win the series against the Dirty Birds Thursday night in the final game of a three-game set. Lexington will return home on Friday, July 26 against the Staten Island FerryHawks for the beginning of a six game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.