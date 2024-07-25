Dirty Birds Close the Door on Lexington

July 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







On a sunny afternoon in Charleston, the Lexington Legends faced the Charleston Dirty Birds and put up a fight despite the 4-0 final score. Lexington's roster showed promise, and their efforts on the field suggest better results are just around the corner.

Leading off, Korry Howell displayed discipline, drawing two walks and swiping a base, adding to his season tally. Pedro Gonzalez's solid double was a bright spot, continuing his reliable performance at the plate. Brady Whalen's two walks were another example of Lexington's patience and strategic approach, putting pressure on Charleston's pitchers.

Nic Laio, the starting pitcher for the Legends, showcased his potential with seven strikeouts over four innings. Though he conceded two runs, his performance was a mix of grit and skill, indicating he's on the cusp of a breakout. The bullpen, featuring John LaRossa and Victor Capellan, held their ground with scoreless innings, demonstrating the depth and potential of Lexington's pitching staff.

Defensively, the Legends were sharp, committing no errors and executing a crisp double play. While Charleston managed home runs from Keon Barnum, Jared Carr, and Jesus Tavarez, Lexington's defense largely held firm under pressure.

Charleston's pitching staff was formidable, managing to keep Lexington off the scoreboard. However, the Legends' hitters consistently put themselves in scoring positions, leaving 11 runners on base. This persistence is a testament to their ability to get on base and the potential for more productive outcomes in the future.

Despite the outcome, Lexington's performance was a showcase of their underlying strengths. The team's discipline at the plate, solid defensive play, and flashes of brilliance from the pitching staff suggest that the Legends are poised for success. With a bit more consistency and a few timely hits, Lexington is well on its way to converting these hard-fought games into victories. Keep an eye on this squad-they're closer to turning the corner than the scoreline might suggest.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.