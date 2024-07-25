Early Lead Buoys Rockers over Gastonia

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Rockers scored seven runs in the first five innings and claimed their second straight win over Gastonia by a final of 7-1 on Thursday night at Truist Point. Jeremy Rhoades, making his first start since May 20, went five innings and scattered six hits while striking out six as he improved to 2-2 on the season.

The Rockers struck in the second inning when Trey Martin singled and scored on a Brian Parreira double.

Ben Aklinksi led-off the third frame for the Rockers by drawing a walk, then advancing to second on a balk by Gastonia starter Mike Wright, Jr. (L, 2-4). Quincy Latimore singled home Aklinski to give the Rockers a 2-0 advantage.

Gastonia scored its lone run in the fourth inning when Eric De La Rosa drove singled home Clint Coulter who had doubled and moved to third on an outfield error.

Gilberto Jimenez launched a three-run homer in the fourth as the Rockers took a 5-1 lead. And a two-run double off the bat of Evan Edwards in the fifth put High Point on top 5-1.

Kyle Halbohn pitched a scoreless sixth for the Rockers and Nate Espelin kept Gastonia from scoring in the seventh and eighth. Newcomer Nate Griep made his first appearance as a Rocker, retiring Gastonia in order in the ninth.

The Rockers are now 12-5 in the second half and in command of first place in the Atlantic League's South Division. High Point is one game ahead of Charleston (11-6) and three games in front of Gastonia (9-8) this half.

High Point is set to play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Friday, July 26th with a 7:05 p.m. start. That will launch a three-game weekend series at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Md.

