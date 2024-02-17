Rockers Sweep Prowlers in OT

The Port Huron Prowlers got a point but fell to the Motor City Rockers 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 17 at Big Boy Arena. The Rockers take five of a possible six points in the two-game weekend set.

The shorthanded Prowlers came out flying in the first and were rewarded with a pair of goals from Dan Chartrand and Evan Foley. Their linemate, Vincent Dekumbis, was credited with an assist on both tallies.

In the second, the Rockers stormed back. Mike Winn got Motor City on the board before Scott Coash tied it with a power-play marker.

The Prowlers had eight minutes of man-advantage time in the early stages of the third but couldn't convert. Seconds after the final penalty expired, Jonathan Juliano took a stretch pass and scored on the breakaway to give his team the lead.

With under four minutes to go, Evan Foley batted the puck out of the air and in on the back post to send the game to overtime. TJ Delaney stole the puck in his own end and gave a pass to Josh Colten who's shot was stopped by Makar Sokolov but Delaney was right there to bang home to loose puck in the crease and end it.

Foley's two goals gave him second-star honors while Chartrand added an assist to his tally and Dekumbis got a helper on all three Port Huron strikes. Sokolov made 20 saves.

Colten had three assists while TJ Sneath dished out two. Trevor Babin stopped 34 shots in his second start of the weekend.

The Prowlers get a week off before heading on the road to Danbury on March 1, 2 and 3. All three games will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

