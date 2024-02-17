River Dragons Make It 15 In A Row With 4-1 Win Over Zydeco

February 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons took both halves of a weekend series with the Baton Rouge Zydeco after a 4-1 win on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

The game was scoreless into the second period when the River Dragons scored a pair of power play goals to take a 2-0 lead after two periods of play.

Just nine seconds into the third period, Justin MacDonald scored his 23rd goal of the season and extended his league record scoring streak to 25 games. After Mathias Tellstrom scored to close the gap to 3-1 Josh Pietrantonio's shorthanded marker put the game away for Columbus.

Notes:

Columbus put up a season-high 31 shots in the second period, and ended up with 62 shots on goal in the game, its second-highest total this season (64).

The River Dragons Tim Hortons win streak is now 15 games, extending a franchise record.

Justin MacDonald's league record scoring streak reached 25 games on Saturday with his third period goal. MacDonald has 19-36-55 over that stretch.

Breandan Colgan collected his ninth consecutive win with 22 saves.

Columbus will now head to Michigan for a three-game set with the Motor City Rockers next Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The next home game for the River Dragons is Friday, March 8 at 7:35 pm as they host the Carolina Thunderbirds. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.