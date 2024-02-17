Elmira Sweeps the Bobcats, Win 4-2

Coming off a narrow win Friday night against the visiting Bobcats, Elmira needed a win to take the 2-game season series over the continental division foe. With a Watertown overtime win last night the River Sharks sit just 2 points ahead of the Wolves for the final playoff spot.

Blue Ridge took a few penalties to start things off as Elmira had a 5 on 3 and a 5 on 4 opportunity but couldn't find the back of the net. As the period ticked on later and later the Bobcats were able to find the back of the net first as after a turnover in their own zone Joe Frazee buried a pass from former River Shark Ricards Jelenskis past Sammy Bernard for the 1-0 lead.

The Bobcats continued to push pressure early in the second as on a power play Jakub Volf found the back of the net on Sammy Bernard to increase the Blue Ridge lead to 2-0. After an elongated delay to an injury with just under seven minutes to go the River Sharks finally found their goal scoring touch as Darius Davidson carried a puck in on a two on one and dished a perfect pass to Davide Gaeta to cut the lead to one, 2-1. It took two minutes and eight seconds before the same opportunity presented itself and as Liskiewicz read pass Davidson slapped it five hole for the tying goal 2-2.

The final frame saw new life for Elmira as after a scrum behind the net Steven Klinck threw a puck out to the slot where Gaeta blasted it from the slot behind Liskiewicz to give the River Sharks the lead 3-2. It was back and forth for a while, but 7:33 later the River Sharks struck again as Davidson took a pass from Klinck and tried to deke Liskewicz, but the puck bounced off the pad into the slot and Darius rushed up turned around and fired it into the empty cage for the 4-2 win.

Bernard stopped 33 of 35 in the win, his 10th of the season.

Elmira goes on the road next week in Danbury Friday night at 7:30pm. Follow along on Youtube or Mixlr. #FeartheFin

