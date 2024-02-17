Bobcats Nab Redmon Brothers

ELMIRA, NY - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announced the signings of brothers Michael and Nick Redmon to standard player contracts ahead of tonight's series finale against the Elmira River Sharks.

To make room on the active roster, defenseman Zach Huggins was released on waivers and forward Max Sazanovets' status was changed from a standard player contract to a PTO contract.

Michael, a 25 year old forward from Ann Arbor, MI notched 180 points (77 goals, 103 assists) in 164 games (including playoffs) over 4 seasons of high level junior hockey in the NA3HL as a member of the Nashville Jr. Predators and Texas Jr. Brahmas. He then spent a season in the NAHL with the Lone Star Brahmas before playing the last 4 years at the NCAA Division III collegiate level with Augsburg University, where he recorded 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 89 career collegiate games. In just 6 games so far this season with the Waterford Sharks of the MIHL, Redmond has racked up 14 points (6 goals, 9 assists). Michael will wear jersey number 15.

Nick, a 28 year old defenseman from Woodbury, MN also spend time in the NA3HL and NAHL with the Nashville Junior Predators and Lone Star Brahmas. He recorded 58 points (18 goals, 40 assists) in 97 games over those three seasons before also playing NCAA Division III collegiate hockey at the Milwaukee School of Engineering where he notched 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 86 career collegiate games. So far this season with with MIHL's Waterford Sharks, Redmond has racked a point per game, with 5 assists in 5 games. Nick will wear jersey number 4.

Both are expected to make their Bobcats debuts tonight when Blue Ridge wraps up the season series with the River Sharks, with puck drop set for 6:07 PM.

