Rockers Cruise to 5-1 Win over Port Huron

Port Huron, MI - It was almost a year to the day that the Motor City Rockers shut out the Port Huron Prowler behind a 34 save performance by then goaltender Blake Scott in a 5-0 win.

History came very close to repeating itself at McMorran Place as the Rockers behind Trevor Babin's 33-out-of-34 save performance as the Rockers beat Port Huron 5-1 on Friday night.

After a scoreless first period the Rockers came out guns blazing as Motor City scored three unanswered goals in the second period.

Tristan Wells lit the lamp first with his fourth of the season after he collected a loose puck at center ice and walked the puck into the offensive end. When he entered the circle on the far side he offered a quick wrister that beat Ian Wallace for a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later Jameson Milam added to his point total with his eighth goal of the season when he accepted a back-handed pass from Ryan Rontondi and raced the puck down into the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot from the slot for a 2-0 lead. Milam also earned an assist on the first goal breaking a tie for most assists on the team with 24.

Scott Coash added the third goal of the period off another Milam assist when he collected the puck from the blue line. Coash was pestered as he walked into the offensive zone, but got a shot off as he crashed the post for his team leading 19th goal this season.

The third period got more physical as both teams sent players to the box as 17 penalties were called. Some of the calls were off-setting resulting in 4-on-4 hockey.

The open ice allowed for Motor City to continue its attack when Coash took a feed from Mike Winn and saucered the puck to Josh Colten on the nearside post. Colten added a goal to lead all defensemen with nine goals this year and a 4-0 lead 2:39 into the final frame.

Milam added a power play goal for a commanding 5-0 lead four minutes later for his second of the game. It was his eight multi-point game this season.

Austin Fetterly was credited with the Prowlers lone goal that came with 5:19 left to play as Tristan Simm centered a pass to the net that ricochet off a couple of players skates, including Fetterly's and past Babin for a 5-1 game.

Motor City has the lead on the series this season 7-4-1 as the first to 10 wins will take the I-94 Rivalry in 2023-24. Motor City won the series last season 9-6-1.

Motor City and Port Huron will play again on Saturday at Big Boy Arena at 6:05pm as the Rockers honor all local medical professionals on Medical Appreciation night.

