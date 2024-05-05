Rockers Stop Skid with Sunday Win over York

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The bottom half of the batting order provided a big lift on Sunday, helping the High Point Rockers end a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 in the final game of the series with the York Revolution on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

High Point's sixth through eighth hitters in the order, Brian Parreira, Ryan Grotjohn and Clayton Mehlbauer, combined to go five-for-11 with three runs scored, two homers and three RBI. Parriera had two hits and a homer, Grotjohn had a hit and a run scored and Mehlbauer hit his first homer as a Rocker as part of a two-hit, two-RBI day.

Brandon Leibrandt earned the win, his first of the season, with five innings of four-hit baseball. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Four High Point relievers finished the game with one inning of work each.

Lead-off hitter Martin Figueroa walked to open the first for the Rockers and scored on a two-run homer from Nick Longhi, his team-leading fifth of the year. Parriera put the Rockers up 3-0 with a solo shot leading off the second.

High Point extended its lead to 5-0 in the sixth when Grotjohn drew a walk, stole second and scored on Mehlbauer's opposite field shot to right field.

York scored its only run of the game on a David Washington homer leading off the seventh inning.

York starter Chris Vallimont took the loss, allowing five hits and three runs over five innings of work.

Longhi finished the day with a pair of hits and two RBI.

The Rockers will have Monday off before heading to Southern Maryland on Tuesday for a three-game series with the Blue Crabs. The Rockers will return home on Friday, May 10 vs. the Lexington Legends.

