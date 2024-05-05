Boxcars Mourn Schlosser, Postpone Sunday Game

May 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







It is with great sadness to inform our fans that a key member of the Flying Boxcars Front Office family passed away last night following the game. PT Schlosser, Director of Stadium Operations, was a dedicated employee and a respected colleague and friend to everyone in our organization. The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars game will be postponed today, and we will play a doubleheader on Monday consisting of two 7 inning games starting at 4:00, with gates opening at 3:30. Thank you for your understanding and please keep PT and his family in your prayers.

