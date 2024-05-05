Washington Cracks Another Homer But Revs Drop Finale in High Point

(High Point, NC): The York Revolution enjoyed a successful week in North Carolina despite dropping Sunday's finale to the High Point Rockers, 5-1 at Truist Point. York is denied a sweep as its three-game winning streak is halted.

The Revs are now 4-2 on their first road trip of the season which technically continues on Tuesday night at Lancaster after an off day on Monday. York is tied with Lancaster for first place in the North Division at 6-4 overall.

For the first time on the road trip, York did not score first. Instead it was High Point jumping to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Nick Longhi connected on a two-out, two-run homer to left. It marked the first hit and run allowed by Revs starter Chris Vallimont who had gone five no-hit innings in his season debut.

Brian Parreira led off the second with a homer to right, putting the Rockers in front by a 3-0 score.

Vallimont (0-1) finished strong as his final three innings were scoreless, while driving his pitch count to 88 pitches thrown in his second outing of the year.

The Revs were bested by High Point lefty Brandon Leibrandt (1-0) who spun five scoreless, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out four. He has now worked nine shutout frames to begin his season.

High Point extended the lead to 5-0 as Clayton Mehlbauer drove an opposite field two-run homer to right off reliever Adam Stauffer in the bottom of the sixth.

York's only scoring came from David Washington who cracked a solo homer against the batter's eye in center field in the top of the seventh for his second long ball in three games since joining the Revs.

Mac Lardner (1.1 innings) and Michael Horrell (one inning) finished the game with scoreless frames out of the Revs bullpen.

York was limited to one run after scoring 30 runs over the previous four contests. The Revs out-hit the Rockers 9-7 in the loss.

Notes: The 4-2 road record is the Revs' best through six games since 2018. Their 4-1 road start was their best through five games since 2010. York's six-game winning streak at Truist Point dating to last season is snapped. The trip to Gastonia and High Point marked the Revs' only visit to North Carolina during the 2024 regular season.

Up Next: York lefty Zach Neff starts Tuesday's opener at Lancaster at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.

