Lexington Clubs Stormers, 16-7

May 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lexington Legends were swinging the bats in the first inning, in the ninth inning and everywhere in between on Sunday afternoon, ending the Lancaster Stormers win streak at six with a 16-7 pounding at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lexington's first four batters lined hits off starter Brad Markey (1-2), producing three runs. Markey got a pair of hard hit outs before Drew Jemison capped the frame with a two-run double, just out of the reach of Shawon Dunston, Jr.

Lancaster spent the remainder of the day trying to play catch up, but to no avail.

Joseph Carpenter and Chris Proctor drove in first inning runs for the host Stormers, but Lexington pulled away again on homers by Brady Whalen, the first of his two, and Ryan January for an 8-2 lead.

The closest the Stormers would get was after a three-run bottom of the fourth that cut the lead to 10-6.

Whalen finished the day 3-for-3 with two homers and a double. The lefty batting first baseman scored and drove home five runs apiece. Jemison finished the afternoon with four RBI on three hits and a sacrifice fly.

Overall, the Legends produced 20 hits, including five doubles and four home runs in support of the Lexington debut of right-hander Nick Galese (1-0), who signed on Sunday morning.

Lancaster was not without highlights. Nick Lucky swatted a pair of solo home runs to right. The other Lancaster County native, Kyle Hess, went 4-for-5 with a homer and two stolen bases. Proctor made a pair of spectacular diving catches in left center, turning one into a double play.

The Stormer will entertain the York Revolution in the first battle of the 2024 War of the Roses Tuesday evening at 6:45. The two clubs are tied for first in the North at 6-4. Lefties Zach Neff (1-0) and Caleb Barager (1-0) will be on the hill. Fans not in attendance may watch the game on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: In the six-game winning streak, the Stormers had allowed only 16 runs...Each Lancaster pitcher allowed at least one run, except for lefty Max Green, who recorded the final two outs...Lucky made his first start at shortstop, spelling Isan Diaz...Hess' four-hit game was the first for the Stormers this season as was Lucky's multi-homer effort...Manager Ross Peeples remained at 398 wins in his career.

