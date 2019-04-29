Rockers Shut out Patriots 4-0

Bridgewater, NJ - The High Point Rockers (3-1) defeated the Somerset Patriots (2-2) 4-0 at TD Bank Ballpark in the first ever meeting between the two teams on Monday evening.

High Point's starter Paul Clemens (1-0) pitched six hitless and scoreless innings to earn the win.

The Rockers took a 2-0 lead in top of the third inning on an RBI triple by Breland Almadova and an RBI groundout by Tyler Ladendorf.

Quincy Latimore's two-run double in the top of the sixth inning gave High Point a 4-0 advantage, which would be the final.

Thomas Dorminy (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits in four innings of work.

