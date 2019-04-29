New York Yankees Purchase Contract of RHP Andrew Bellatti

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the contract of right-hander Andrew Bellatti has been purchased by the New York Yankees.

Bellatti becomes the second Skeeters player in 2019 to have his contract purchased by a Major League Baseball Organization. Right-hander Christian Bergman had his contract purchased by the Seattle Mariners on April 25 and has been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

The Skeeters had 14 contracts purchased by outside professional baseball organizations in 2018, including 12 by MLB organizations, which were both franchise single-season records.

Bellatti, 27, made his Skeeters debut on April 26 in the Skeeters 7-6 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, tossing a scoreless inning of relief, also striking out the side. He last appeared at the affiliated level in 2016 at the High-A/Double-A/Triple-A levels in the Tampa Bay Rays Minor League system, going a combined 0-3 with a 6.91 ERA in 2016.

Bellatti made Major League debut on May 9, 2015, with Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers. He picked up the win in MLB debut, allowing a hit and no runs over 3 ? innings of relief while striking out two. He recorded first career strikeout against All-Star MLB outfielder Shin-Soo Choo.

The San Diego, Calif., native was rated as the Rays No. 24 prospect prior to 2016 season, per Baseball America. He recorded an MLB career-high four strikeouts in 2 ? innings of work on May 16, 2015, against the Minnesota Twins. Bellatti Is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA in 17 games (23.1 IP) at Major League level.

Bellatti recorded a career-high six saves in 2014 with Double-A Montgomery and recorded career-high 99 strikeouts in 2012 with Single-A Bowling Green, going 7-3 with a 2.97 ERA (91 IP). The Tampa Bay Rays selected Bellatti in the 12th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Steele Canyon High School (San Diego, Calif.).

