Lancaster Cools Off Streaking Long Island Ducks, 4-2

April 29, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





It all happened in one inning.

Lancaster struck for four runs in the bottom of the third to defeat the Long Island Ducks, 4-2, Monday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win was the second straight for the Barnstormers and handed the Ducks their first loss of the season.

With one out in the third, Darian Sandford walked and stole second. Dan Gamache followed with a base on balls in front of Caleb Gindl, who slammed his third homer in three games for a 3-0 lead. Joe Terdoslavich continued the uprising against Brett Marshall (0-1) with a double slapped inside the third base bag. One out later, K.C. Hobson flared a double over the scrambling first baseman Mike Olt to drive in the fourth run.

Buddy Baumann (1-0) fired five shutout innings for the Barnstormers on two hits. The lefty walked three and struck out seven.

Lefty reliever Bryan Harper tacked on two more shutout innings before the lead began to slip away in the eighth.

Matt Marskberry, throwing for the third time in four days, walked Rey Fuentes to open the eighth. Steve Lombardozzi hit a slow grounder to third and reached second when Gamache made a wide throw to first. The Ducks picked up their first run when the Kirk Nieuwenheis lined a double off the fence in right center. A perfect relay nailed Lombardozzi at the plate. Marksberry settled down and struck out the final two batters of the inning to preserve a 4-1 edge.

Matt den Dekker opened the ninth with a double into the left center field alley off Cody Eppley and moved up on Ivan De Jesus, Jr.'s grounder to second. Hector Sanchez lined a single off the base of the wall in right field to score den Dekker. Pinch hitter David Washington walked to put the tying run on first. Eppley picked up the second out when Fuentes lined to left.

The final hope for the Ducks, Lombardozzi rolled a grounder to Melvin Mercedes. The shortstop looked at second which was uncovered, changed directions and fired across the diamond. His low throw was scooped up by Hobson on an in-between bounce to end the game.

The Barnstormers take on the Ducks on Tuesday evening in the second game of the series. Lancaster will send Scott Shuman to the mound for his first career start. He will be opposed by left-hander Jake Fisher. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers' YouTube Channel, starting at 6:45.

NOTES: Gindl has taken the league lead with three homers and nine RBI...Lancaster was only 1-for-4 on steal attempts against Ducks catcher Hector Sanchez...Shortstop Vladimir Frias, now with the Ducks, was 0-for-2 with a walk in his return to Clipper Magazine Stadium...Sandford left the game as a precautionary move after being caught stealing in the seventh.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.