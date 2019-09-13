Rockers Rally, Take Series Opener

High Point, North Carolina - The High Point Rockers (31-30, 72-59) overcame an early deficit to top the Somerset Patriots (22-39, 64-67) 5-1 Friday night at BB&T Point

Somerset jumped in front with a two-out rally in the top of the first inning. Olmo Rosario started the rally with a base hit up the middle before Jimmy Paredes lined an RBI double to right-center field, putting the Patriots ahead 1-0.

The Rockers answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. Hector Gomez tied the contest with an RBI infield single before Quincy Latimore drew a bases-loaded walk to put High Point ahead.

High Point added to their lead with two more runs in the fifth. A leadoff solo home run from Jared Mitchell (10) started the inning before Michael Russell later added a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1 Rockers.

Mitchell (11) sent a solo shot over the right field fence in the next inning to increase the High Point lead to 5-1. That proved to be the final run of the game.

John Brownell (W, 1-0) scattered one run on four hits over six innings to earn the win. David Holmberg (L, 2-8) allowed four runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings to take the loss.

The Patriots and Rockers continue their four-game series Saturday night. First pitch at BB&T Point is slated for 6:30 p.m.

