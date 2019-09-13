Blue Crabs Stymie Bees Bats To Take Series

(Waldorf, MD) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (30-30, 56-74) defeated the New Britain Bees (31-29, 66-63) 6-1 in a rain-shortened seven and a half innings at Regency Furniture Stadium on Thursday evening in the rubber-game of a three-game midweek series.

New Britain starting pitcher Akeel Morris (6-4) was tagged with the loss after giving up five runs on four hits (two home runs) across four innings pitched, walking four while striking out three and hitting a batter. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Mitch Lambson (2-0) came away with the victory, allowing just an unearned run on five hits in seven and two-thirds innings on the mound, walking one and striking out ten.

Southern Maryland took a 1-0 lead versus Morris in the bottom half of the fourth inning courtesy of a one-out solo home run right down the left field line off the bat of Tony Thomas, his 16th tater of the season. The Blue Crabs sent eight batters to the plate in the last of the fifth, scoring four more times to open up a commanding 5-0 advantage, highlighted by a leadoff solo home run to left centerfield from Rubi Silva (number 11 on the campaign), a sacrifice fly produced by Thomas, and a seeing-eye two-run single thanks to Charlie Valerio. New Britain cut the deficit to 5-1 in the top of the seventh when Jason Rogers crossed the plate after Jared James grounded into a double play. The story of the night was Lambson who was making his second start in the Atlantic League and first in front of the Crustacean Nation as the southpaw has now given up just two unearned runs in 15.2 innings on the bump, striking out 17 in the process while the boys from the Hardware City were limited to just five hits in the ballgame on a frustrating Thursday in the Old Line State. Jonathan Galvez had two base knocks en route to the loss, the team-leading 37th multi-hit game performance for the 2019 Liberty Division All-Star.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, September 13th when they welcome in the Sugar Land Skeeters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City, as Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts will be available for just FIVE DOLLARS at any concession stand ALL NIGHT LONG!

