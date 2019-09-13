Rockers Clinch Winning Season in Inaugural Campaign

High Point, NC - The High Point Rockers not only swept the series against the Lancaster Barnstormers, they also clinched a winning record in their inaugural season.

In the bottom of the second inning, Myles Schroder would single on a line drive to center field which would bring in Quincy Latimore for the first run of the night.

Quincy Latimore would hit his 22nd home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Stephen Cardullo would single on a ground ball to right field bringing in Jared Mitchell for the final time of the night.

The Rockers have just four games left at home for the 2019 season, with the next game being Friday, September 13th at 6:30PM. It will be Freaky Friday tomorrow, fans are encouraged to dress up and show off their spooky outfits! There will be a thunderstick giveaway to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Blue Ridge Companies. To purchase tickets, call 336-888-1000.

