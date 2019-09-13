Crabs Drop Gut-Wrenching Extra Inning Battle

Waldorf, MD - Tonight's series opener between the Blue Crabs and the Long Island Ducks redefined the term "pitcher's duel". Both sides duked it out, but when a 0-0 game headed to extras, the Ducks came out on top, 1-0.

A pair of southpaws, Darin Downs for the Ducks, and Kevin McGovern for the Blue Crabs battled it out in the contest.

Downs tossed five innings of no hit baseball while striking out ten Blue Crabs, and McGovern allowed just a trio of hits in seven scoreless innings.

Joe Iorio allowed the first Blue Crabs hit of the contest in the sixth inning as Edwin Garcia singled, and Adam Choplick continued where McGovern left off.

A scoring opportunity presented itself when Jon Griffin singled and moved in to scoring position on a Ducks error in the bottom of the eighth inning with no outs, but the Crabs couldn't capitalize. In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Crabs had runners at first and second with one out, but once again came up empty.

Suddenly, it became the first extra inning game at Regency Furniture Stadium this season, and it occurred with a scoreless contest through nine innings. Per the Atlantic League - MLB rule changes, a runner starts each extra inning at second base, and on just the seventh combined hit of the contest the Ducks came through on a Hector Sanchez single that would be the difference maker in a gut-wrenching Blue Crabs defeat, as the Long Island came out victorious, 1-0.

