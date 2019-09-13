Ducks Outlast Blue Crabs in Extra-Inning Pitcher's Duel

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 1-0 in 10 innings on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Both starters were fantastic on the mound to begin the game. Ducks starter Darin Downs pitched five scoreless and hitless innings, allowing just two walks while striking out 10 batters, including nine swinging. Blue Crabs starter Kevin McGovern fired seven shutout innings, yielding just three hits and two walks while striking out six.

After Joe Iorio stranded a runner in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth innings, the Ducks took the lead in the 10th. L.J. Mazzilli was placed on second base to begin the inning, and Hector Sanchez drove him home with a leadoff RBI single through the right side.

Iorio (6-3) earned the win, tossing four scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two. Mat Latos (4-5) suffered the loss for Southern Maryland, surrendering the winning run on one hit while striking out two in two innings of relief. Myles Smith collected his first save as a Duck after retiring the side in order in the 10th, striking out two.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Vin Mazzaro (9-4, 4.18) takes the mound for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Kyle Simon (4-11, 5.54).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 20, to open a three-game set against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Main Street Meats. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

